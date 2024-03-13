Pune Metro Receives IGBC Platinum Rating For THESE Seven Stations | Anand Chaini

Maharashtra Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), overseeing the Pune Metro rail initiative, has received the esteemed 'Project Award for IGBC' from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). This recognition, featuring the highest platinum rating, was bestowed upon seven elevated stations: PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Dapodi, and Bopodi.

Reaching platinum certification represents the highest level of recognition across the diverse range of IGBC awards. Pune Metro was granted this certification on February 19, 2024.

Buildings attaining any of these rating levels are granted official certification and presented with a mountable plaque by IGBC. This signifies their dedication to environmental sustainability.

Founded in 2001, IGBC operates as a division of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), serving as the nation's leading certification body. Headquartered in Hyderabad, IGBC holds a prominent position among green building councils worldwide. It is one of five countries represented on the board of the World Green Building Council, engaging actively in global dialogues on environmental matters at COP and similar international forums.