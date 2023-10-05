 Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen

Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen

The complainant reported that the stolen materials disappeared between September 18 and September 28

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen | Anand Chaini

Construction material valued at ₹24,000 has gone missing from a location near the Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station, prompting a formal complaint from a security guard stationed at the site.

The complainant, who serves as an assistant admin (security) for the Pune Metro, reported that the stolen materials disappeared between September 18 and September 28.

Local law enforcement has registered a case under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is diligently working to apprehend the individual responsible for the theft and recover the missing construction material. Further developments in the investigation are anticipated.

Read Also
Pune's Naidu Hospital Animal Incinerator Temporarily Closed For Maintenance Until October 7
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen

Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen

Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More...

Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Launches Pothole-Free City Campaign

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Launches Pothole-Free City Campaign

Pimpri-Chinchwad: International Wrestling Complex And Training Centre Inaugurated In Bhosari

Pimpri-Chinchwad: International Wrestling Complex And Training Centre Inaugurated In Bhosari

Pune Crime: Former Corporator Subjected To Repeated Rape, Accused Booked

Pune Crime: Former Corporator Subjected To Repeated Rape, Accused Booked