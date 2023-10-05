Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen | Anand Chaini

Construction material valued at ₹24,000 has gone missing from a location near the Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station, prompting a formal complaint from a security guard stationed at the site.

The complainant, who serves as an assistant admin (security) for the Pune Metro, reported that the stolen materials disappeared between September 18 and September 28.

Local law enforcement has registered a case under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is diligently working to apprehend the individual responsible for the theft and recover the missing construction material. Further developments in the investigation are anticipated.

