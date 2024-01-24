Pune: Mephedrone Worth ₹25 Lakh Seized From Several Areas Of City | FPJ

After the Lalit Patil case, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pune Crime Branch closely monitored drug dealers, resulting in the arrest of five individuals in Hadapsar, Lashkar, Faraskhana, and Bundagarden areas. Mephedrone worth ₹25 lakh was seized.

In the Keshavnagar-Manjari area of Hadapsar, the police received information about a person selling mephedrone. They laid a trap and apprehended Shivam Shivprasad Sonune (21 years old, Ghulenagar, Wagholi) with mephedrone worth ₹1 lakh 6 thousand and a mobile set worth ₹10 thousand. A case has been registered against Sonune in the Hadapsar police station.

In the Ganesh Petheti Dulya Maruti area, Arbaaz Rafiq Bagewadi (26 years old, Mithanagar, Kondhwa) was caught by the police with three grams of mephedrone worth ₹60 thousand and a two-wheeler worth ₹1 lakh 28 thousand. A case has been registered in the Faraskhana police station against his accomplice Afaq Ansar Khan (Resident of Ganesh Peth).

Mohammad Altaf Patel (24 years old, Mahatma Gandhi Road) was arrested in the Lashkar area with mephedrone worth ₹1 lakh 6 thousand. In the Bundagarden area, Viresh Naginbhai Rupasari (53 years old, resident of Vileparle, Mumbai, native of Silvassa, Dadranagar Haveli) was detained with 107 grams of mephedrone worth ₹21 lakh 52 thousand, ₹6 thousand 400 in cash, and a mobile, totalling ₹22 lakh 37 thousand 200. A case was registered against Rupasari at Bundagarden police station.