Pune: Memorial for former SPPU VC Dr Takwale to come up

A meeting was held at Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) in Pune to discuss the construction of a memorial dedicated to the Former Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Ram Takwale on Sunday.

The memorial aims to commemorate his remarkable contributions to the field of education. The meeting chaired by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, attended by esteemed individuals including Dilip Valse Patil, Chief Advisor of MKCL, Vivek Sawant, Prof Subhash Ware, and other committee members, provided a platform to delve into the details of this proposed project.

With over two decades of experience teaching physics and guiding research at SPPU, Ram Takwale served as the Vice-Chancellor of three prominent universities: Pune University, Pune (1978-84), Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik (1989-95), and Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi (1995-98). He played a pivotal role in shaping the YCMOU, which received the esteemed Award of Excellence from the Commonwealth of Learning.

The educational community mourned the loss of Ram Takwale as he passed away on May 13, 2023. However, his impactful legacy continues to inspire the pursuit of excellence in the field of education.

