 Pune: Medha Kulkarni Elected As President Of Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Medha Kulkarni Elected As President Of Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union

Pune: Medha Kulkarni Elected As President Of Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge congratulated Medha Kulkarni on her appointment

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Medha Kulkarni Elected As President Of Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has been elected as the president of the Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union.

Recently, Kulkarni met Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda to discuss the issues facing retired employees of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL).

Read Also
VIDEO: At Least 12 Injured As MSRTC Bus & Car Collide At Bopodi On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
article-image

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, "I had a courtesy meeting with Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to discuss the long-pending issues of retired/voluntary retired employees of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Pune, a Government of India Enterprise." She added, "During this meeting, I presented the 11 points mentioned in the letter given to me by the retired employees' organisation in detail to the Minister."

Kulkarni further noted that the Union Minister "listened attentively to all the points, including the discriminatory attitude of HAL management towards the employees and the problems arising from it." She emphasised, "He assured me that he would take cognizance of the issues immediately and take necessary action."

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)
'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must Be 'Criticised'
'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must Be 'Criticised'
Video: Manu Bhaker Given Grand Felicitation In Her Hometown Of Jhajjar After Her Paris 2024 Olympics Achievements
Video: Manu Bhaker Given Grand Felicitation In Her Hometown Of Jhajjar After Her Paris 2024 Olympics Achievements
'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space
'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space
Read Also
Pune: 300 Booked For Raising Objectionable Slogans During Protest Outside Collector's Office
article-image

Meanwhile, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge congratulated Kulkarni on her appointment. "My father used to work at HAL. I have a special attachment to the company. I am very happy that you have been appointed president of its labour union. Also, I am confident that you will restore the company’s lost glory," Landge told Kulkarni over the phone. "We will soon schedule a meeting with the workers and the managing director of HAL. I request you to be present," she replied.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 35 Mandals Unite For Grand Dahi Handi To Address Traffic Congestion & Noise Pollution

Pune: 35 Mandals Unite For Grand Dahi Handi To Address Traffic Congestion & Noise Pollution

Yerwada Metro Station To Pune Airport Shuttle Bus Service Launched: Check Out Stops, Ticket Price,...

Yerwada Metro Station To Pune Airport Shuttle Bus Service Launched: Check Out Stops, Ticket Price,...

Pune: Medha Kulkarni Elected As President Of Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union

Pune: Medha Kulkarni Elected As President Of Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union

Pune: 300 Booked For Raising Objectionable Slogans During Protest Outside Collector's Office

Pune: 300 Booked For Raising Objectionable Slogans During Protest Outside Collector's Office

Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams MPCB Over Deleted Mercedes-Benz Tweet: 'Pollution Control Board Or Khoke...

Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams MPCB Over Deleted Mercedes-Benz Tweet: 'Pollution Control Board Or Khoke...