Pune: Medha Kulkarni Elected As President Of Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has been elected as the president of the Hindustan Antibiotics Labour Union.

Recently, Kulkarni met Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda to discuss the issues facing retired employees of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, "I had a courtesy meeting with Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to discuss the long-pending issues of retired/voluntary retired employees of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Pune, a Government of India Enterprise." She added, "During this meeting, I presented the 11 points mentioned in the letter given to me by the retired employees' organisation in detail to the Minister."

Kulkarni further noted that the Union Minister "listened attentively to all the points, including the discriminatory attitude of HAL management towards the employees and the problems arising from it." She emphasised, "He assured me that he would take cognizance of the issues immediately and take necessary action."

Meanwhile, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge congratulated Kulkarni on her appointment. "My father used to work at HAL. I have a special attachment to the company. I am very happy that you have been appointed president of its labour union. Also, I am confident that you will restore the company’s lost glory," Landge told Kulkarni over the phone. "We will soon schedule a meeting with the workers and the managing director of HAL. I request you to be present," she replied.