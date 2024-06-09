Pune Mayor to Union Minister: Murlidhar Mohol Set To Join Narendra Modi's Cabinet | BJP

Former Pune Mayor and newly elected Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol is set to join the new cabinet as an union minister. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the evening on Sunday at 7.15pm.

Till now, the city has sent four union ministers from here - NV Gadgil, Mohan Dharia, VN Gadgil, Suresh Kalmadi, besides a High Commissioner to the UK, NG Goray.

Mohol is a first-time MP. The BJP won the Pune Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time as he defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar by more than 1.23 lakh votes.

Speaking to the media in Delhi after the meeting, Mohol said that hewas at the Prime Minister’s residence after getting a call asking to be present for the oath-taking ceremony. He expressed the gratitude to the party for giving him such a big responsibility.

The MP said that he was at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi when he got a call from party president JP Nadda at around 9am. "I didn’t expect any such responsibility," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Mulrlidhar Mohol?

Mohol, a former Pune Mayor, served as the saffron party's election in-charge for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

In recent times, he has actively fostered community ties by organising diverse cultural and sports events. These initiatives include arranging events like the ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ and orchestrating large-scale blood donation drives, among others.

Mohol's close association with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule likely played a role in the decision to nominate him.

He started his political career in the BJP three decades ago. He was elected to the civic body and was also mayor of the city.