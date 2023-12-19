Pune Man Who Forcefully Grabbed South Korean Vlogger Kelly Arrested After Video Goes Viral

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man who forcefully grabbed a South Korean vlogger while she was vlogging in Pune. The update about his arrest was posted on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's X (formerly Twitter) account.

The police said it initiated legal action against the accused after taking him into the custody.

Thanks for bringing it to our notice.



The accused has been taken into custody. Legal action is being initiated. https://t.co/wd8yU14Icy pic.twitter.com/MmmRLBLCVd — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) December 19, 2023

The man harassed Kelly when she was interacting with locals in Pune. The horrifying incident was captured on her vlog and the clip was circulated on social media.

The South Korean vlogger found herself facing unwanted hugs, creating an uncomfortable and alarming experience. In the video, Kelly can be seen talking to shopkeepers, when one of the men tells a shopkeeper to come and take a photo with her.

'Hold her like this'

Suddenly, the accused comes and grabs her. He tells the other man, "Don't stand so far. Hold her like this." He continues to hold her even as she tried to distance herself away from him. "They really like to hug," Kelly said after the incident.

The actions of the man were widely criticised on social media, with many Indian YouTube users apologising to Kelly for the unfortunate incident.