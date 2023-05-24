Pune: Man scalds mother-in-law with hot water, inflicts severe injuries; held |

A disturbing incident unfolded in Khadki as a heated argument between a mother-in-law and her son-in-law turned violent. The son-in-law, consumed by rage, scalded the mother-in-law's body with hot water and subjected her to merciless beatings, resulting in severe injuries.

Woman under treatment

The assault caused her to lose two teeth as her head forcefully struck the floor. The Khadki police have held the son-in-law, identified as Mahendra Siddhanath Torane.

The injured mother-in-law has been identified as Sujata Kailas Shinde, a 50-year-old woman who is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital. According to the police, Sujata Shinde works at an ammunition factory in Khadki and had been living with her daughter and son-in-law, Mahendra Siddhanath Torane, in their residence at Army Quarters, Sarvatra Vihar on Mula Road.

Assualt after heated argunment



The incident occurred following a heated argument between Sujata Shinde and Mahendra Torane, during which Shinde expressed her desire for Torane not to stay in the house. Enraged by her words, Torane resorted to a brutal act of violence. He poured scalding hot water on his mother-in-law, causing her face to be severely burned. In the course of the attack, Shinde's head forcefully struck the floor, resulting in the loss of two of her teeth.



Following the incident, Sujata Shinde immediately filed a complaint with the Khadki police, leading to the prompt arrest of Mahendra Siddhanath Torane. The police have taken the matter seriously and have assigned Sub-Inspector Bendgude to investigate the case thoroughly.



Sujata Shinde continues to receive medical treatment for her injuries, and the police are ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to provide her with the support and care she requires during this difficult time.

