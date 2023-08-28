Pune: Man Held For Cousin's Murder In Indapur Within 7 Hours Of Crime | Representative Image

Pune Rural Police have apprehended the suspect in the murder of Hanumant Jadhav, which occurred on August 23. The accused, Dattatray Haridas Jadhav, was taken into custody within seven hours of the incident, according to official statements on Monday.

Hanumant Jadhav, aged 36 and a resident of Jadhav Vasti, was killed by his cousin while he was on his farm. His cousin, Dattatray Haridas Jadhav, allegedly attacked him with an iron machete, causing fatal injuries.

The local police force, led by Officer-in-Charge of Walchandnagar Police Station, Vikram Salunkhe, and officers Vinod Pawar, Parimal Maner, Satish Phulari, and Abhijit Kalskar, responded swiftly upon receiving information about the incident.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Hanumant Jadhav trapped at the bottom of a well. With the help of local citizens, the officers rescued him and rushed him to Baramati for medical treatment. Hanumant Jadhav succumbed to his injuries before medical intervention could be administered.

Authorities swiftly filed a case against the accused, Dattatray Haridas Jadhav, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for his alleged role in the murder.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Ganesh Ingle, working with Officer-in-Charge Vikram Salunkhe, coordinated the efforts of multiple police teams.

Following his arrest, Dattatray Haridas Jadhav was presented before the First Class Judicial Magistrate in Indapur Court, Indapur. He has been remanded in police custody until August 30 as the investigation continues.

This operation was conducted under the guidance and supervision of Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Bhoite, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh Ingle.

