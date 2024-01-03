Pune: Man Hacks 15-Year-Old Daughter To Death With Axe Over Unknown Reason In Wagholi

Accused hit deceased several times on his head and fled leaving both the victims in a pool of blood |

A man brutally hacked his 15-year-old daughter to death with an axe in Pune's Wagholi area on Wednesday, an official informed.

The motive behind this heinous act is yet to be determined.

The girl who had sustained serious injuries succumbed to her grave injuries.

Senior Police Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade of Lonikand Police Station provided information, stating that the father, Fakira Dupargude, has given inconsistent statements, and the motive remains unclear. However, police informed that the accused mentioned that he was angered by the improper behaviour of his family members, leading him to commit the gruesome act.

It was revealed that the accused suffers from fits and paralysis.

He was in jail for rape related case

The official also disclosed that the accused had a previous jail term related to a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case filed in Haveli Police station for the rape of a minor.

The family, originally from Solapur district, resides in Pune for work. While the accused works as a construction worker, his wife works as a maid. A case has been registered against the father under IPC section 302 at the Lonikand police station.

Kaingade detailed the incident, explaining that at around 11:30 am on Wednesday, the father, who works as a construction worker, attacked the girl with a sharp axe at their Wagholi residence. The assault resulted in severe injuries to her hand and leg. When the girl fell into a pool of blood, the assailant halted the attack and fled the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly arrived at the location. Residents assisted in rushing the injured girl to the hospital. The case was registered against the father by the injured girl's aunt's husband.