Pune: Man Electrocuted In Kondhwa Area After He Hits Iron Compound |

In a tragic incident that occurred during the onset of rainfall in Pune, a young man was fatally electrocuted after he hit an iron compound. The incident took place in the Kondhwa area, and fortunately, due to it being a Saturday, the school was closed, averting a potential major accident.

The victim has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sharma, who leaves behind a wife and two children. Ajay Kumar was passing through the Kondhwa area for work when he accidentally came into contact with a live wire, resulting in a fatal electric shock.