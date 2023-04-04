Pune: Man claiming to be CM's PA asks Sassoon hospital dean to stop canteens

Pune: Services at Sassoon Hospital resume with minor hiccups after strike ends | Facebook

A man claiming to be the "PA to chief minister" called the dean of state-run Sassoon General Hospital here asking him to stop canteen services on their medical college campus but his "impolite" tone suggested that it was not a genuine call, said a hospital official on Tuesday.

When the dean checked with the CM's office, it proved his suspicion, the official said. The call came on Monday, he said. A few days ago, one of the six canteens on the campus was shut after students complained about food quality, he said.

"The caller, who identified himself as Aniket Nikam, posed himself as the PA to CM. After inquiring about the hospital's initiative of handing out free medicine to patients, he rudely asked to the dean to stop all the six canteens on the premise," the official said.

The CM's office told the dean that they have no person with that name, the official said. Dean Dr Sanjiv Thakur said they are not keen on involving the police at this stage.