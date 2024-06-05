 Pune: Man Calls Married Woman to Resolve Fight With Friend, Then Rapes Her
This occurred in the Hadapsar area from August 2023 to October 2023. A case has been registered against a young man living in Dharashiv in this regard.

Wednesday, June 05, 2024
A married woman was forcefully raped under the pretext of settling a dispute with her friend and blackmailed for repeatedly having physical relations.

As per the information shared by police, a 27-year-old married woman filed a complaint at Hadapsar police station on Monday (May 3) against Brahmadev Vitthal Manjare (26, Paranda, Dharashiv) for allegedly raping her.

Accused known to woman

According to the police, the accused and the complainant are known to each other. The plaintiff had an argument with her friend. The accused called the plaintiff to Hadapsar to settle the dispute with her.

After the plaintiff came to Hadapsar, the accused forced her. He also took her to his room and recorded videos and photos on his mobile phone while raping her. The prosecution stated that he threatened to make the photos and videos viral and raped her repeatedly, also threatening to file a false case against her husband and jeopardize his job. Further investigation of the matter is being conducted by the Sub-Inspector of Police.

