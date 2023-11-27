Pune: Man Booked For Proposing Marriage And Forcibly Hugging 40-Year-Old Woman In Kondhwa

Representative Image |

A 29-year-old man, identified as Bhimrao Sugriv Devmundhe, residing in Kondhwa, was booked by the Kondhwa Police for proposing marriage and forcefully hugging a 40-year-old woman in the area.

As per the information received, Devmundhe acquainted himself with the woman and proceeded to her residence, expressing his affection and proposing marriage. He then forcibly hugged her from behind while holding her hand.

Following this incident, the woman filed a complaint at the Kondhwa police station. Subsequently, the police registered a case of molestation against Devmundhe. Police sub-inspector S Birajdar is currently conducting further investigations into the matter.