Pune: Man Assaulted, Forced To Withdraw Cash In Mundhwa

Representational Photo |

Three motorcycle-borne assailants attacked a 28-year-old resident of Lullanagar, Johnson Pillay, on Sunday. They assaulted him, demanded cash, and snatched his wristwatch worth ₹20,000 and smart phone worth ₹80,000.

Pillay was heading to his car in the Raga Lawns parking area after a music event when the assailants approached, offering an autorickshaw. When he declined, one of them punched him below his left eye. The other two searched his wallet, finding no cash.

Read Also Pune: Eight Security Guards Arrested With Fake Arms Licenses From Jammu And Kashmir

They then forced Pillay onto their bike and took him to an ATM kiosk. After an unsuccessful cash withdrawal attempt, the assailants grew agitated and threatened him with a sharp weapon. Pillay pleaded with them to let him go.

The assailants instructed him to use his credit card for multiple transactions, after which they fled with the money, his phone, and his watch. An autorickshaw driver assisted Pillay in reaching Mundhwa police station, where he filed a complaint.

The Mundhwa police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)