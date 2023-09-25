 Pune: Man Arrested For Stabbing Mother, Sister Over Minor Dispute
The accused remains in police custody, and further legal proceedings will follow as the investigation progresses

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Pune: A 29-year-old unemployed man attempted to murder his mother and sister following a minor dispute in Hadapsar's Binawat Township.

The accused, identified as Sajid Pathan, had a history of quarrels with his family over trivial matters. On Saturday evening, Sajid's mother inquired about the whereabouts of his driving license, triggering an outburst of anger.

Handling the case, API Pravin Abdagire mentioned that Sajid, in a fit of rage, seized a kitchen knife and stabbed his mother. Hearing her distressing cries for help, Sajid's sister, Rubina Pathan, rushed to aid her mother but also became a victim of her brother's violent attack with the same knife.

Alert neighbours intervened promptly, rescuing both victims and alerting the police.

Abdagire further stated, "In this case, Rubina Pathan, the victim's sister, has filed a case against her brother, Sajid Pathan. The accused has a history of frequent altercations with his family, but this incident took a dangerous turn. We have registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and are conducting a thorough investigation into this distressing incident."

The accused remains in police custody, and further legal proceedings will follow as the investigation progresses, said Abdagire.

