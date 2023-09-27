 Pune: Malaka Art Gallery Hosts Captivating Exhibition By Five Renowned Artists
In an innovative move, Romartika transcends geographical boundaries by hosting a 3D Virtual Exhibition alongside the physical showcase. This virtual experience allows art enthusiasts to explore the gallery and its artworks from the comfort of their mobile phones or laptops, offering accessibility to a wider audience.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Malaka Art Gallery is hosting a captivating group exhibition featuring five accomplished artists curated by Romartika Art Decoded from September 16 to September 30. This showcase presents the exceptional talents of Alka C Singh, Reena Soni, Sujata Humane, Kavita Tambolkar, and Brinda Nilesh.

Alka C Singh's abstract landscapes embrace the beauty of nature, while Reena Soni's art mesmerizes with vibrant colours and enigmatic symbolism. Kavita Tambolkar's fusion of Indian classical and surrealistic abstraction stands out, and Sujata Humane's realistic landscapes exude tranquillity. Brinda Nilesh's cityscapes authentically depict urban life.

3D Virtual Exhibition

Viewers can enjoy the virtual exhibition on the online platform, 'romartikaspeaks,' or visit Malaka Art Gallery, Lane no 5, Koregaon Park, Pune, during the specified dates. Experience the world of art like never before!"

