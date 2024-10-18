Pune: Mahesh Nagari Multistate Co. Op. Celebrates 26 Years of Empowering Communities |

Mahesh Nagari – Multi-State Co-Op. Credit Society LTD celebrated its 26th anniversary of the with enthusiasm. It is recognized for providing a financial helping hand to the needy to make them self-reliant. The organization has gained the trust of the customers through transparent management and progressed. This year, a car rally was organized by Mahesh Nagri on the occasion of Dussehra and the anniversary, which received a spontaneous response from the customers.

The establishment of the organisation was initiated by Dhanraj Rathi in 1998 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Since then, the organization has safeguarded the interests of its customers. The expansion of the organization is significant, with 5 branches in Maharashtra and one branch in Rajasthan, and two new branches set to open in Surat and Pimpri Chinchwad. On the occasion of the anniversary, dignitaries from various fields, as well as members and depositors of the institute, attended the program organized. Rajesh Rathi, President of the organization, along with other director members and employees, were present.

The institution has total deposits of Rs. 174 crores, and the loan disbursement is Rs. 100 crore, with the number of members reaching 7,000. This year, the organization has reported a profit of Rs. 1 crore 56 lakh. Special Deposit Schemes and Recurring Deposit Schemes are provided for the members. Managing Director Magraj Rathi stated that with an interest rate of 8.50% on these schemes, there has been a great response from the members.