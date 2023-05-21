Pune: Maharashtra State Sr Athletics Championships kick-off |

Pune witnessed a thrilling start to the 71st Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championships as the competition commenced on Sunday and will go till May 23. The event, taking place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, has attracted talented athletes from across the state.

The Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championships serve as a stepping stone for athletes to showcase their abilities and compete at the national level. The performance in this championship will be the sole criterion for selection, emphasizing the importance of delivering one's best performance on this grand stage.

The top performers in this championship will earn their tickets to the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

With separate sections for men and women, the championship offers a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and compete in various events. Medals and certificates will be awarded to deserving athletes, recognizing their outstanding achievements and motivating them to strive for excellence.