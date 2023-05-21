 Pune: Maharashtra State Sr Athletics Championships kick-off
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Maharashtra State Sr Athletics Championships kick-off

Pune: Maharashtra State Sr Athletics Championships kick-off

The Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championships serve as a stepping stone for athletes to showcase their abilities and compete at the national level.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Maharashtra State Sr Athletics Championships kick-off |

Pune witnessed a thrilling start to the 71st Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championships as the competition commenced on Sunday and will go till May 23. The event, taking place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, has attracted talented athletes from across the state.

The Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championships serve as a stepping stone for athletes to showcase their abilities and compete at the national level. The performance in this championship will be the sole criterion for selection, emphasizing the importance of delivering one's best performance on this grand stage.

The top performers in this championship will earn their tickets to the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

With separate sections for men and women, the championship offers a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and compete in various events. Medals and certificates will be awarded to deserving athletes, recognizing their outstanding achievements and motivating them to strive for excellence.

Read Also
Deloitte US India announces opening of office in Pune
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Maharashtra State Sr Athletics Championships kick-off

Pune: Maharashtra State Sr Athletics Championships kick-off

Pune district faces alarming decline in girl population

Pune district faces alarming decline in girl population

Pune: PMC launches Urban Food Pilot project to promote sustainable agriculture, healthy eating...

Pune: PMC launches Urban Food Pilot project to promote sustainable agriculture, healthy eating...

Pune: Newly-launched tourist bus service No. 4 gains popularity among travellers

Pune: Newly-launched tourist bus service No. 4 gains popularity among travellers

Deloitte US India announces opening of office in Pune

Deloitte US India announces opening of office in Pune