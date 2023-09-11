Pune: Maharashtra Govt Gives Nod to Restart Stalled Pavana Pipeline Project |

The Maharashtra government on Monday has given its nod to restart the Pavana pipeline project, which had been stalled since 2011. This project entails the laying of a direct 36-km closed pipeline from the Pavana dam in Maval taluka to the water purification plant at Sector 23 in Nigdi. In its official circular, the government said the decision was taken keeping in mind the industrial development and the increasing population in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Why was the Pavana pipeline project stalled?

On August 9, 2011, three farmers were killed in police firing during their protest against the project, which had turned violent. Following this tragic incident, the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan imposed a stay on the project, which has persisted to this day, as successive governments have failed to find a solution.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge extends his thanks to CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, who had raised the Pavana pipeline project issue in the State Assembly last month, extended his thanks to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MLA wrote, "Big Decision! Maharashtra state govt has withdrawn the "AS IS" order for Pavana closed pipeline project pending since 2011. So work will start again now. I raised this issue in recently held Vidhansabha convention to draw attention. State govt has now decided to complete this ambitious project considering the interest of 3 million people living in Pimpri Chinchwad."

He added, "On behalf of all the people of Pimpri-Chinchwad, heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister Shri Eknathji Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendraji Fadnavis and Shri Ajitdada Pawar!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pavana pipeline project will help residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad get clean water

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh earlier told the Indian Express that the project would provide clean water to the residents of the twin cities. He stated, "Currently, our drinking water supply flows from the Pavana dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad. During this journey, various pollutants mix with the water. However, once we receive water through the closed pipeline, there will be no room for pollutants, and we will need to spend less on water filtration."

Pavana pipeline project expected to cost around Rs 1,000 cr

Shrikant Savane, the joint city engineer of PCMC, earlier told the Indian Express that due to rising costs of steel, iron, and various equipment, the project's estimated cost is expected to reach around Rs 1,000 cr. He explained, "When the project was initially planned in 2008, it was estimated to cost around Rs 400 cr. However, over the last 13-14 years, the prices of steel and iron have tripled. Additionally, the expenses related to excavation machinery, labour, and other necessities will collectively contribute to increasing the project's cost to approximately Rs 1,000 cr."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)