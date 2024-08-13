Pune: Maharashtra Electricity Contract Workers Union Stages Chain Hunger Strike, Demands Permanent Employment & Salary Hike | FPJ Photo

The Maharashtra Electricity Contract Workers Union, affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, initiated a state-wide chain hunger strike on Tuesday. The protest involves contract workers from major electricity companies such as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (MAHAGENCO), who are demanding permanent employment and salary hikes similar to those implemented by the Haryana government.

The chain hunger strike, which runs from August 12 to 17, was launched after the contract workers submitted representations to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week, urging him to ensure justice for these workers. Fadnavis also serves as the state's energy minister.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sachin Mangele, Secretary General of the union, said, "Contract workers have been working for the last 20 years, but their salary remains the same. They receive only ₹15,000 per month, which is not enough for survival. Electricity work is hazardous, and the starting salary of a government employee in the electricity board is ₹41,000 per month. This is a total injustice to workers hired on a contract basis who have been working for many years."

"Overall, around 42,000 workers are temporarily employed, with 1,800 of them in Pune alone. The government should at least provide a nominal salary hike so that workers can survive more easily. If our demands are not met, we will stage a protest at Fadnavis' residential bungalow in Nagpur on August 25," he added.

Nilesh Kharat, state president of the union, emphasised the need for a fair resolution from Fadnavis.

In the city, the protest is being led by Sumit Kamble, Chandrakant Nagargoje, Abhijeet Mule, and Suraj Chavan at the Vidyut Bhavan in Rasta Peth.