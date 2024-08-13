Pune: Mahalunge’s VTP BelAir Residents Frustrated By Lack Of Clean Water, Frequent Power Failures | Sourced

Residents of VTP BelAir Society in Mahalunge are facing severe difficulties due to a lack of basic amenities, including water, electricity, and well-maintained roads. Despite repeated complaints to the builder, the issues remain unresolved, with conditions worsening over the past six months.

Sachin Lokare, a resident of the society where flats cost upwards of ₹1 crore, told The Free Press Journal, "We have been consistently suffering from contaminated drinking water, irregular electricity supply, and poor road conditions. These are serious issues that should be resolved as soon as possible."

Another resident, speaking anonymously, said, "I was forced to leave the society due to these problems. The most alarming concern is the presence of worms in the drinking water supply, and foggy water from the taps. Power cuts are another pressing problem, disrupting daily life. I've since moved to Warje."

Another resident, also speaking anonymously, added, "We are forced to boil water because red worms are easily seen in the tap water. People bought homes here with the promise of a comfortable lifestyle, but we are constantly dealing with issues that threaten our health and well-being. The builder assured us that all amenities would be taken care of, but we've been left to fend for ourselves."

"The roads leading to the society are in poor condition, making commuting difficult and unsafe, especially during the monsoon season. The building materials used are of low quality—it's only been a year since we took possession. Every day, we risk accidents while commuting to work or dropping our children at school. The builder promised well-maintained roads, but no action has been taken," she added.