 Pune: Maha Govt’s ₹1,400 Crore GST Dues Leave PMC Struggling With Financial Deficit, Impacting Civic Services
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Maha Govt’s ₹1,400 Crore GST Dues Leave PMC Struggling With Financial Deficit, Impacting Civic Services

Pune: Maha Govt’s ₹1,400 Crore GST Dues Leave PMC Struggling With Financial Deficit, Impacting Civic Services

Outstanding GST dues amounting to Rs 1,400 crore from the Maharashtra state government has led to severe financial deficit on Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) facing a severe annual financial shortfall of Rs 200 Crore accumulating since 2019 putting significant strain on delivering essential civic services and complete vital infrastructure projects in the deccan city.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation | Twitter

Mumbai: Outstanding GST dues amounting to Rs 1,400 crore from the Maharashtra state government has led to severe financial deficit on Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) facing a severe annual financial shortfall of Rs 200 Crore accumulating since 2019 putting significant strain on delivering essential civic services and complete vital infrastructure projects in the deccan city.

The financial challenge for PMC started with merger of 34 villages in 2017 contributing to additional stamp duty collections but the funds not credited to the civic treasury and GST dues not settled by the state owed to PMC.

The PMC former standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane had raised the issue in 2021 over delays in payment to the civic treasury by the state government to the tune of Rs 1,095 crore since 2019 which has now become Rs 1400 crore leading to severe shortfall in the civil coffers.

“The financial shortfalls and rising annual deficits with major infrastructure projects like Pune Metro has led to severe financial strain on other civic services like drainage, sewage treatment, road repairs and power supply. The slow down paced of critical civic services will have catastrophic consequences on public utilities and services in Pune,” said senior Urban Development official raising concerns on the poor planning and management of civic funds.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Krushna Abhishek Shares Unseen Glimpse From ‘WKW’ Shoot With Salman Khan, Says, ‘This Was Very Very Special’
Bigg Boss 18: Krushna Abhishek Shares Unseen Glimpse From ‘WKW’ Shoot With Salman Khan, Says, ‘This Was Very Very Special’
Maharashtra: NIELIT Signs MoU With State Govt To Establish Center Of Excellence For Tech Education
Maharashtra: NIELIT Signs MoU With State Govt To Establish Center Of Excellence For Tech Education
Mumbai Metro 3: Heavy Rains Cause Leakage At Aqua Line's Kalina Station, Sparking Commuter Concerns; Visuals Surface
Mumbai Metro 3: Heavy Rains Cause Leakage At Aqua Line's Kalina Station, Sparking Commuter Concerns; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Home Lottery For 450 Police Wives In Worli's BDD Chawl, Marks Dussehra With Housing Relief
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Home Lottery For 450 Police Wives In Worli's BDD Chawl, Marks Dussehra With Housing Relief

The civic infrastructure and development demands of the newly merged villages for critical civic services like drainage, sewage treatment and road improvement has been delayed lacking funds.

Read Also
Pune Reports Significant Decrease In Electric Vehicle Sales During Dussehra 2024 Compared To 2023
article-image

The PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has sent several reminders to the state government to clear outstanding dues for essential civic services and development of the rapidly urban demands of the deccan city.

The PMC letters demand timely release of GST and stamp duty dues to face the rising financial hardship to manage the civic needs of Pune city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Maha Govt’s ₹1,400 Crore GST Dues Leave PMC Struggling With Financial Deficit, Impacting...

Pune: Maha Govt’s ₹1,400 Crore GST Dues Leave PMC Struggling With Financial Deficit, Impacting...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Boost For MVA Govt As Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls For...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Boost For MVA Govt As Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls For...

Pune Reports Significant Decrease In Electric Vehicle Sales During Dussehra 2024 Compared To 2023

Pune Reports Significant Decrease In Electric Vehicle Sales During Dussehra 2024 Compared To 2023

Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar

Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar

Pune: Believe In Your Hard Work, Says Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar To Aspiring Kabaddi...

Pune: Believe In Your Hard Work, Says Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar To Aspiring Kabaddi...