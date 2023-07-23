Pune: MAEER's MIT Group Extends Financial Support To Late Employee's Family |

MAEER's MIT Group of Institutions' Dr Vishwanath Karad displayed a sense of social commitment by extending financial support to the family of the late employee, Ganesh Mokashi. Known for his dedicated service as a driver for 8 years, Mokashi's honesty and charitable attitude were highly regarded. He was 38 years old.

The institute's teaching and non-teaching staff, along with the MIT Institute of Education, contributed generously. Dr Karad presented a check of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 21 thousand in cash to Ganesh Mokashi's wife, Swapnali Mokashi. The organization assured ongoing assistance for the family's future needs. A tribute was paid to Ganesh Mokashi in this program organized at Maharashtra Institute of Technology's World Peace University (WPU), Kothrud Campus.

Ganesh Devdkar, Yogesh Parkhi, Raju Jadhav, Prabhakar Gore, Nilesh Dhware and Sameer Rawde have made special efforts to collect this relief fund.

Read Also Pune: Veteran Actor Dr Mohan Agashe Honored With 35th Punyabhushan Award

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)