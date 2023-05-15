Pune: Lokmanya Society brings new term deposit scheme |

The newly launched "Lok Akshay" term deposit scheme by Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society Ltd. is receiving a positive response from customers and members. With a minimum investment of 10,000 rupees, investors can participate in this scheme and enjoy attractive returns.

For example, investing 1 lakh rupees for 28 months will yield a return of 1 lakh 25 thousand rupees. The scheme offers a simple investment process and can be accessed through the digital platform (www.lokmanyaonline.com).

Interested depositors, members, and investors can also reach out to any branch of Lokmanya Society or contact the toll-free number 1800 212 4050 for further information and to avail the scheme's benefits.