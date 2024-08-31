Pune: Lokmanya Co-op Society to Inaugurate New Branch on Sinhagad Road

Pune: Lokmanya Society Organises 'Selfie With Rangoli' Contest |

Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society, known for its reliable, prompt, and state-of-the-art service, is relocating to its new branch on Sinhagad Road. The inauguration ceremony will be done at the hands of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Muralidhar Mohol, on Monday, September 2 at 11am Kiran Thakur, Founder President of Lokmanya Group, will also be present on this occasion.

The new branch is located in a grand commercial building in Manikbag on Sinhagad Road, Pune.

Sushil Jadhav, Pune Divisional Head of Lokmanya Society, has appealed to a large number of depositors, customers, members, and citizens to attend the opening ceremony of this new branch and take advantage of the various multi-purpose services and investment schemes offered by Lokmanya Society.