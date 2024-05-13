Pune Lok Sabha Poll: Activist Vishambhar Chaudhary's Name Missing From Voter List |

Activist Vishambhar Chaudhary on Monday was shocked to see his name missing their name in voter list this year. Like every poll, he reached the polling station in Shivajinagar Pune for voting in the Pune Lok Sabha Polls, however, he could not vote as his name was missing form the list.

He claimed that he has been voting Lal Bahadur Shashtri School in Shivajinagar for the past 15 years. He said that he has been voting on the same card since last 15 years and he is not aware why the name is missing.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, he said, "I will mail a letter to the Election Commission and Collector to identify total missing names and make sure they vote before declaration of results and declare the result after that."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It should be noted that Vishwambhar Choudhary is part of a movement 'Nirbhay Bano' in Maharashtra. He has been organising events under the banner in various districts of Maharashtra. In Pune, his vehicle along with journalist Nikhil Wagle, lawyer Asim Sarode was attacked by alleged supporters of BJP in Deccan area.

Meanwhile, in Pune the voting in underway and BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and VBA's Vasant More are key candidates.