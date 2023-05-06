Pune: Lohegaon nurse dies by suicide, boyfriend booked for harassment after father's complaint

Representative Image

Tragic news has emerged from the Vimal Multispeciality Hospital And Research Centre in Lohegaon, where a 21-year-old nurse has died by suicide by hanging herself. The incident reportedly occurred due to the harassment and abuse inflicted upon her by her lover, who had been demanding money from her to buy a new vehicle.



The deceased, Ashwini Devidas Rathod, had been working at the hospital when she fell in love with Bapu Kisan Maid, a resident of Sambhaji Nagar. According to her father's complaint, Bapu used to beat and harass Ashwini if she didn't give him money. However, as his demands increased, Ashwini's frustration reached a breaking point, and she took her own life on April 7, 2023. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Bapu Maid, and the police are currently investigating the case.

Mental Health Helpline | File