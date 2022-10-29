Pune: Locals catch Nepali man raping a buffalo calf in Deccan area, thrash and hand him over to police

e-Paper Get App
The police have registered an FIR against the man under section 377 (unnatural sex) and other relevant provisions of IPC.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 02:38 PM IST
Pune: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a buffalo calf in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Deccan area of the city on Friday, when locals spotted the man allegedly raping a buffalo calf, and they beat him up till he fell unconscious, an official said.

The accused, who hails from Nepal, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital in an injured state, he said.

"Based on the evidence submitted by locals, we have registered an FIR against the man under section 377 (unnatural sex) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act," a senior inspector of Deccan Police Station said.

