Pune: Litterateurs demand Marathi language be made compulsory in schools

Pune: Senior Marathi litterateurs have demanded the language should be made compulsory in all schools in the state. They have presented a policy draft to the government.

They further said, the government should introduce an ordinance to make this language compulsory. Lakshmikant Deshmukh, the former chief of the Marathi Sahtiya Sammelan. Reiterating this stand, the education minister, Ashish Shelar in a tweet, said.

"मराठी भाषा सक्ती कायदा करण्याबाबतच्या प्रक्रियेत आणखी एक पाऊल पुढे टाकून आज ज्येष्ठ साहित्य‍िक पद्मश्री मधू मंगेश कर्णिक, लक्ष्मीकांत देशमुख, नागनाथ कोतापल्ले यांच्या सोबत व मा विनोदजींच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली आज बैठक घेतली."

(We have taken yet another step ahead in endorsing the policy for making Marathi language compulsory in schools. Veteran linguist and litterateur Padmashri Madhu Mangesh Karnik, Lakshmikant Deshmukh, Nanath Kopalle and others. I was with them to seek guidance)

Shelar assured the government will soon make a law. Karnik, Deshmukh and other veterans to draw the attention of the government had threatened to stage an andolan in Azad maidan.