Pune: Leopard caught on camera hunting pet dog in Alephata Area

A video has emerged showing a leopard entering a garage in Alephata area on the Kalyan-Nagar highway in Junnar taluka, Pune. In a swift and unexpected move, the leopard hunted down a pet dog belonging to the garage owner. The incident occurred on May 15 at approximately 2 pm.

This incident has raised concerns among the local residents who have been demanding the immediate installation of cages in the area to trap the leopard.

Sighting of 3 leopards in Chakan

Meanwhile, the sighting of three leopards near Jachak vasti of Kalus area in Chakan has caused fear among the local residents. Many people are avoiding going out, particularly during the mornings when the leopards are known to roam the streets.

Leopard sightings have been reported not only in Chakan but also in various villages of Khed taluka and other parts of the city. This widespread presence of leopards has created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among the residents, with some areas experiencing actual attacks. The incidents in Bhivgav and Dhuvoli areas, resulting in the loss of lives and severe injuries, have further intensified concerns among the local populace.

The people are eagerly awaiting intervention from the authorities. Meanwhile, the Forest officials have stated that they have not yet confirmed the presence of leopards. As a precautionary measure, they are advising residents of the area to avoid going alone after dark.

