Pune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money

A day after a girl in Pune district tragically died by suicide, another distressing incident unfolded as a 22-year-old law student took his own life on Thursday.
Garje had borrowed a significant sum of money, amounting to Rs. 50,000, from his friend to assist another friend in need. However, despite his repeated pleas and efforts to ensure the borrowed amount was returned, his friend failed to fulfill the promise. This situation created overwhelming distress for Garje, ultimately leading him to make the tragic decision to end his life.
You are not alone |
The student, identified as Raj Raosasheb Garje, hailed from Patsara, Asti Beed.
Garje, a student at a reputed college, had a promising future ahead of him. The police have launched an investigation, headed by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Koli.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)