 Pune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money

Pune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money

He was a student at a reputed college, had a promising future ahead of him. The police have launched an investigation, headed by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Koli.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money |

A day after a girl in Pune district tragically died by suicide, another distressing incident unfolded as a 22-year-old law student took his own life on Thursday.

Garje had borrowed a significant sum of money, amounting to Rs. 50,000, from his friend to assist another friend in need. However, despite his repeated pleas and efforts to ensure the borrowed amount was returned, his friend failed to fulfill the promise. This situation created overwhelming distress for Garje, ultimately leading him to make the tragic decision to end his life.

Read Also
Pune: Woman saved after failed suicide attempt
article-image
You are not alone

You are not alone |

The student, identified as Raj Raosasheb Garje, hailed from Patsara, Asti Beed.

Garje, a student at a reputed college, had a promising future ahead of him. The police have launched an investigation, headed by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Koli.

Read Also
Pune: Owner held in connection with Wagholi godown fire which killed three
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Massive 3 million sq ft IT Park set to rise near Baner

Pune: Massive 3 million sq ft IT Park set to rise near Baner

Pimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held

Pimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held

Pune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money

Pune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money

Pune: Owner held in connection with Wagholi godown fire which killed three

Pune: Owner held in connection with Wagholi godown fire which killed three

Bumpy Ride in Pune: PMPML breakdowns surge to 54 bus failures per day

Bumpy Ride in Pune: PMPML breakdowns surge to 54 bus failures per day