 Pune: Labour Leader Yashwantbhau Bhosale Calls For Workers' Empowerment
Bhosale addressed these issues at the 52nd foundation day of the Kirloskar Cummins Employees Union.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Yashwantbhau Bhosale, President of Rashtriya Shramik Aghadi, emphasized that workers are the cornerstone of companies, and their rightful due should be ensured in industries aimed at national progress. However, he added that changing labour laws and privatization have led to labour shortages and exploitation in some cases. 

To counter this, he added that efforts are being made to strengthen labour laws and empower workers, while also stressing the need to keep the labour movement alive.

Bhosale addressed these issues at the 52nd foundation day of the Kirloskar Cummins Employees Union. The event, presided over by Shrikant Khurpe, saw the participation of key figures such as Rajendra Kulkarni, the Plant Head of Kirloskar Cummins Company, and others.

Sharing his perspective, Bhosale noted, "Kirloskar Cummins, which once employed 2200 permanent workers in 2004, now has only 495 workers due to privatization. It's crucial to include workers' children in the service on a compensation basis. The rising inflation and the growing gap between income levels can lead to societal issues. Therefore, companies like Kirloskar Cummins should prioritize safeguarding workers' interests and promptly addressing contractual matters."

Highlighting the legacy of Narayan Meghaji Lokhande, who advocated for workers' rights, Bhosale emphasized the responsibility of preserving those rights and fostering harmony between owners, management, and workers. He urged for worker-centric policies that provide good facilities and wages, benefitting all stakeholders.

In response to Bhosale's call, the company's plant head, Kulkarni, and HR director, Ajit Talreja, committed to finalizing an agreement within the next 15 days, bringing a sense of contentment among the workers.

