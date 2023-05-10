Pune l Bharati Vidyapeeth's 60th Foundation Day: Gehlot highlights role of private educational institutes |

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while addressing the 60th Foundation Day Celebration of Bharati Vidyapeeth, emphasized the significance of education and health, highlighting the leading role played by private educational institutions in delivering quality education.

Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation stone of the extension building of the university's medical college and the auditorium of the engineering college was inaugurated by Speaker of Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar.

Issue of 'Vicharbharti' and 'Vishwabharati' news bulletins were released

On this occasion the chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Dr. Shivajirao Kadam, Pro Vice Chancellor and Secretary Dr. Vishwajit Kadam, Chancellor Dr. Vivek Saoji, Vice President Dr. Indrajit Mohite, Working President Ananda Rao Patil, Executive Director of Health Science Dr. Asmita Jagtap, joint secretary V. B. Mhetre, Dr. K. D. Jadhav, Dr. M. S. Sagare, registrar G. Jaykumar was present. The anniversary special issue of 'Vicharbharti' and 'Vishwabharati' news bulletins were released by dignitaries.

Dr Patangrao Kadam Seva Gaurav Puraskar

The working president of the university, Anandrao Patil, was honoured for his contribution to the Bharati Vidyapeeth. Teachers and non-teaching staff were given 'Dr Patangrao Kadam Seva Gaurav Puraskar' by dignitaries and meritorious students were felicitated.

CM Gehlot expressed his admiration for private educational institutions in Maharashtra

CM Gehlot expressed his admiration for the private educational institutions in Maharashtra, Pune, and Karnataka, which he had witnessed 25 years ago during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Taking inspiration from them, Rajasthan has made remarkable progress in the field of education, establishing 2000 new English-medium schools and 302 new colleges. Additionally, the state government is sponsoring 500 talented students for foreign education. CM Gehlot also emphasized the government's focus on healthcare, with efforts aimed at providing free treatment and medicines to the public. He further stressed the need for future considerations on social security rights.

Rahul Narvekar acknowledges role of education in nation-building

Speaker Rahul Narvekar acknowledged the role of education in nation-building, emphasizing that those who teach to read contribute to the development of the nation. He stated that India's skilled capital has become its new identity, propelling the nation to become the fifth-largest economy globally. "Educational institutions like Bharati Vidyapeeth, which provide equal educational opportunities to students from all walks of life, play a pivotal role in this achievement" he added.

60th Foundation Day Celebration of Bharati Vidyapeeth

Dr Vishwajit Kadam, the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Secretary, highlighted the reason why Bharati Vidyapeeth is known as the "university of the people." In addition to its commitment to education, the university has significantly contributed to the economic, social, cultural, and educational growth of society.

The 60th Foundation Day Celebration of Bharati Vidyapeeth concluded on a high note, reaffirming the importance of private educational institutes in providing quality education and their contribution to the overall development of society.