 Pune: Kothrud Man Booked For Defrauding Bank Of Baroda Of ₹20.83 Lakh
Pune: Kothrud Man Booked For Defrauding Bank Of Baroda Of ₹20.83 Lakh

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Bank Of Baroda | File Image

The Alankar police have lodged a case against an individual accused of defrauding a bank by securing a ₹20.83 lakh loan using falsified documents.

Akhil Subhash Pisal (34, resident of Kothrud) registered a complaint at the Alankar Police Station against Rahul Patil (30, resident of Ambegaon Budruk, Katraj) regarding this matter.

As per police information, Pisal serves as the manager at Bank of Baroda's Karvenagar branch. The accused, Patil, allegedly procured the loan by submitting fraudulent documents to the bank. Upon approval, he utilised the sanctioned amount to purchase a vehicle. Subsequently, Pisal reported that the bank was misled as Patil sold the vehicle without notifying the bank.

The investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Chavan.

