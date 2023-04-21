 Pune: Kelsey Rae and 2B1's 'Saving the Planet Through Songs' show comes to city
Their performance is a unique blend of recycled instruments, breakdancing, drumming, and singing that leaves a lasting impression on their audience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

The U.S. Consulate, Mumbai, in collaboration with The Poona Music Society, will host Kelsey Rae and 2B1's live-in-concert, "Saving the Planet Through Songs" in Pune. The event is scheduled to take place at SMazda Hall, Dastur Primary School, on April 26, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Kelsey Rae and 2B1 have been touring the world for decades, using their positive music and contagious energy to connect people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds through the universal language of music. Their performance is a unique blend of recycled instruments, breakdancing, drumming, and singing that leaves a lasting impression on their audience.

Through their music and message, Kelsey Rae and 2B1 aim to inspire individuals to take action to save our planet. The show promises to be an entertaining and uplifting experience, filled with positive vibes and infectious energy that will leave a lasting impact on all those who attend.

The Poona Music Society is a non-profit cultural organisation that has been promoting the appreciation and study of good music in the city of Pune since 1946.

