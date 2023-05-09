Pune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi |

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Public Works Department conducted a joint encroachment eviction action against 107 encroachment constructions in Wagholi on Pune-Nagar Road from Zakat Naka to the Bakori Fata area on Tuesday.

The action was taken against encroachments within 15 meters from the middle of the road. The authorities had appealed to the encroachers to remove the encroachments on their own within the 15 meters.

The joint action was carried out with the help of Deputy Collector Praveen Thackeray, Tehsildar Bajrang Chaugule, Police Inspector Mahesh Kumar Sartape, and other officials from Pune Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department.