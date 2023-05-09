 Pune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi

Pune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi

The action was taken against encroachments within 15 meters from the middle of the road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi |

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Public Works Department conducted a joint encroachment eviction action against 107 encroachment constructions in Wagholi on Pune-Nagar Road from Zakat Naka to the Bakori Fata area on Tuesday. 

The action was taken against encroachments within 15 meters from the middle of the road. The authorities had appealed to the encroachers to remove the encroachments on their own within the 15 meters.

The joint action was carried out with the help of Deputy Collector Praveen Thackeray, Tehsildar Bajrang Chaugule, Police Inspector Mahesh Kumar Sartape, and other officials from Pune Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department. 

Read Also
Pune News: Tanker carrying alcohol, 2 bikes collide in Dive Ghat; 2 dead
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DRDO espionage case: Pune court sends accused scientist to ATS custody till May 15

DRDO espionage case: Pune court sends accused scientist to ATS custody till May 15

Pune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi

Pune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi

Pune: Merchants' body demands filling vacancies at FDA

Pune: Merchants' body demands filling vacancies at FDA

Pune: AAP seeks simplification of 40% property tax rebate process

Pune: AAP seeks simplification of 40% property tax rebate process

Pune gears up for the G-20 summit; review meet held

Pune gears up for the G-20 summit; review meet held