 Pune: IPS Officer booked for allegedly demanding physical pleasure from woman
Pune: IPS Officer booked for allegedly demanding physical pleasure from woman

IPS officer booked for assaulting woman's modesty, also charged under IPC 509 and IT Act sections 67 and 67A.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Palghar: Molestation case against local politician | Representative Image

A case for outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered against IPS Officer Nilesh Ashok Ashtekar following a complaint filed by the victim woman who is a 31-year-old widow residing in Kalwa, Thane, said the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station official.

Ashtekar is Deputy Commissioner, State Intelligence Department in Pune.

The complaint alleges that the accused officer demanded physical pleasure from the victim.

The accused officer has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 354, which pertains to assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty. Additionally, IPC section 509 and IT Act sections 67 and 67A have also been invoked in the case.

