11th Pune International Literary Festival: City Gears Up For A Weekend of Literature, Learning & Fun

The 11th edition of the Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) is scheduled to be held on December 16 and 17 at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration (YASHADA) on Baner Road. This year’s event promises an engaging lineup, with over 100 speakers participating in 70+ sessions across the two days.

The festival will feature diverse activities, from panel discussions, book launches, and readings to intriguing book talks, all taking place in the main auditorium. The 'Book-Nook' will be set up on the lawn, offering a unique space for literary exploration. Moreover, this year introduces a special section named 'The Treasure Island', tailored for children and young adults. Here, workshops on storytelling, drama, understanding spirituality, Vedas, meditation, and mythology will foster creative exploration. Adding an element of fun, the 'Mystery Room' invites the audience to play detective, enhancing deductive and analytical skills. There are also 'Yours Truly' sessions, where seasoned personalities share insights into their work and journeys.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Manjiri Prabhu, the festival's director, emphasised the focus on integrating reading into our culture. "This year, the inauguration will be conducted by five young children from different schools and organisations. The intent is to engage more students in the culture of reading and writing. That's why PILF will also showcase young authors," Prabhu expressed.

In the adult sessions, the diversity of speakers spans various domains—economics, political thinking, law enforcement, Bollywood, justice, spirituality, culture, animal, and human rights. Esteemed figures like scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister Sanjeev Sanyal, Marathi author Vishwas Patil, biographer Yatindra Mishra, among others, will grace the event.

"Our aim is to stimulate contemplation and understand life's essence and the significance of literature and culture, particularly in an era dominated by fluidity and the looming presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI)," Prabhu highlighted.

"We anticipate a large turnout from Punekars at this free festival to embrace the creative and literary vibes. We've meticulously curated a diverse program catering to children and people of all ages, hoping they'll make the most of it," she concluded.

Dates - December 16 and 17

Venue - Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration (YASHADA)