Pune: Inmates Brutally Assault Officer In Yerawada Central Jail

In a disturbing incident at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, a jail officer was brutally assaulted by inmates on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sherkhan Pathan, was reportedly attacked by a group of inmates led by Vicky Balasaheb Kamble. The assault occurred within Circle No. 1 of the facility, where Pathan was on duty at 9am.

Eyewitnesses report that the altercation erupted when Pathan intervened in a dispute between Kamble and another inmate, Prakash Vitthal Renuse. The argument quickly escalated, with Kamble, Renuse, and others allegedly assaulting Pathan with kicks and attempting to strike him with an office chair. Fortunately, another inmate intervened to protect Pathan from further harm, bringing the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the jail administration has taken action against Kamble and Renuse, and registered a case against them at Yerawada Police Station. Pathan has suffered injuries under his right eye and a fractured left wrist. Jail Superintendent Sunil Dhamal has stated that further appropriate legal action is being taken by the jail administration.

Kamble, a resident of the Dhankawadi area, has had a case registered against him at Sahkarnagar Police Station under sections related to assault and intimidation. He entered the jail on January 24 this year. Similarly, Renuse, also a resident of Dhankawadi, has a case of murder filed against him at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, along with a case under the Arms Act. He has been in jail since February 17, 2018. Both prisoners were confined in Circle No. 1.