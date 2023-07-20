Pune: INC's Mohan Joshi Slams Metro Project Delays And Seeks Answers |

Delays in the Pune Metro project have drawn criticism from Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Vice President Mohan Joshi, who expressed his frustration with the government's handling of the project. He said that the scheduled inauguration of the extended 12 km route between Phugewadi to Shivajinagar Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad on July 15 did not materialize and it has left residents disheartened.

Joshi pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier inauguration of a 5 km metro line on March 6, 2022, seemed rushed and lacking substance, given the extensive delays in the overall project. "The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pune Metro took place 2400 days ago, but only 5 kilometres of metro lines have been constructed during this period. The next phase, covering about 29-30 km, is still pending completion, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should provide a clear timeline for the remaining work," he added.

Adding to the frustration, Joshi accused Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil of making numerous promises regarding the project, but with little progress to show for it. "Despite assurances made at various intervals throughout the year, the metro project has not moved forward significantly. The guardian minister should be transparent with the public and address the issues causing the delays," he added.

In the midst of the ongoing delays, the new metro routes are awaiting the safety compliance certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). Once the safety check is completed, the routes are expected to be launched in August.