Pune: Illegal Fireworks Factory Raided By Chikhali Police Ahead Of PM's Visit |

The Chikhali police uncovered an illegal fireworks factory during security preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While conducting routine patrols on Saturday, the vigilant officers noticed a suspicious establishment situated at Sonwane Vasti in Chikhali.



In a significant operation, the Chikhali police conducted a successful raid on the illegal fireworks factory, leading to the confiscation of 100 kilograms of highly inflammable and hazardous explosive chemicals valued at Rs 1.50 lakh. During the operation, two individuals were apprehended by the police and identified as Vikrant Raj Deshmukh (36) and Santosh Tayappa Shivsharan (44).



Further investigation exposed the factory's unlawful operations, producing explosive chemicals without the necessary permits. Despite being registered as a fireworks manufacturing unit, its illegal status posed a substantial threat to public safety.



Authorities expressed concerns that the seized explosive chemicals might have been intended for criminal activities by anti-social elements. With the factory operating unlawfully, the owners would be unable to report any potential theft or misuse of the chemicals to the police.

Accuded booked under Indian Explosives Act

The raid was carried out under the leadership of senior police inspector Katkar, assistant police inspector Nakul Nyamane, and police constables Chandrashekhar Chorghe, Nangare, Hole, and Taralkar. A significant amount of hazardous substances were seized during the operation, including two boxes of red phosphorus valued at Rs 5,000 each, one box of aluminum powder valued at Rs 25,000, one damaged gunny bag, one sulfur bag valued at Rs 500, six plastic containers of potassium nitrate worth Rs 50,000 each, two gunny bags, four boxes of gunpowder valued at Rs 10,000 each, and a fire extinguisher device valued at Rs 10,000.



Investigations revealed that the suspects had intentions to use these explosive chemicals to create dangerous explosions, posing a severe risk to innocent lives. The illegal production of fireworks without proper authorization raised serious concerns about public safety.



Police constable Chandrasekhar Chorge filed a formal complaint against the suspects at the Chikhali police station, taking a crucial step towards bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the safety of the community. The suspects have been charged under sections 285 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Indian Explosives Act, and have been remanded in police custody for four days.

