Pune: IICHE Chemical Engineering symposium on April 21

e-Paper Get App
The central theme of the symposium is 'Improving Chemical Processes with Chemical Engineering Principles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
A one-day symposium on Chemical Engineering has been organized by the Pune Regional Center of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IICHE) on April 21 at MIDC Kurkumbh. 

The central theme of the symposium is 'Improving Chemical Processes with Chemical Engineering Principles. 11 different topics will be discussed in this seminar, in which chemical engineers and scientists from National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), CIPLA and other research institutes will participate. 

Kurkumbh MIDC Association President Vikas Tople will inaugurate the event. Mangesh Vaze, Senior Vice President of Cipla, Kurkumbh will be present as the special guest. Scientists from NCL Dr CV Rode, Dr Vinay Bhandari, and Dr Alok Pandit will participate in the discussion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

