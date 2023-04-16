Pune: IICHE Chemical Engineering symposium on April 21 |

A one-day symposium on Chemical Engineering has been organized by the Pune Regional Center of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IICHE) on April 21 at MIDC Kurkumbh.

The central theme of the symposium is 'Improving Chemical Processes with Chemical Engineering Principles. 11 different topics will be discussed in this seminar, in which chemical engineers and scientists from National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), CIPLA and other research institutes will participate.

Kurkumbh MIDC Association President Vikas Tople will inaugurate the event. Mangesh Vaze, Senior Vice President of Cipla, Kurkumbh will be present as the special guest. Scientists from NCL Dr CV Rode, Dr Vinay Bhandari, and Dr Alok Pandit will participate in the discussion.

Read Also Pune: Convocation Ceremony held at VAMNICOM