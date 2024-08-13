 Pune Hosts Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan Event: Students Pledge Against Drug Addiction
The program, held at Social Justice Bhawan in Vishrantwadi, was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe, Santosh Patwardhan of Anandavan Addiction Center, Rishikesh Ingle, Assistant Accounts Officer of Social Welfare, Indal Chavan, PB Sutar, Jayashree Mohle, among others.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
The program was organised by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare in Pune under the Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-free India Mission), which is being implemented through the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Central Government with the aim of preventing drug abuse and making India drug-free.

During the event, Londhe guided the students present in the government hostel to stay away from addictions. He also advised them to avoid the increasing addiction to mobile screens, focus on their studies, and make efforts to build their futures, develop their families, and achieve high positions in the government.

Patwardhan provided information about the pain and side effects of addictions suffered by victims admitted to the Anandavan De-addiction Centre. He also discussed the physical, mental, financial, and social effects of addictions on families and gave guidance on addiction recovery.

Ingle emphasised the need to create self-awareness in order to curb the addictions that arise from college life and peer influence.

The Nashamukt Bharat Mission is entering its 5th year, and this year's theme is 'Viksit Bharat Ka Mantra, Bharat Ho Nashese Swatantra.'

During the event, a pledge against drug addiction was taken. The program was attended by students from all the hostels of the social welfare department of Pune city, housekeepers, and staff from the social welfare office.

