Pune Hosts KVKs Workshop At Agriculture College

The Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) workshop held at the College of Agriculture in Pune marked a significant step forward in enhancing the transfer of new technologies to farmers through various government stakeholders and private partner Dhanuka Agritech Limited, particularly in Zone VIII of the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), which includes Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.

The workshop focussed on the dissemination and deployment of advanced technologies in the remotest villages, aiming to revolutionise farming practices and ensure sustainable growth in the agricultural sector. This landmark event exemplified the strength and potential of public-private partnerships in driving agricultural innovation and development. By bringing together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, the workshop facilitated the exchange of knowledge and best practices, paving the way for increased collaboration and synergy.

The workshop also emphasised the crucial role of KVKs in bridging the gap between research institutions and farmers, ensuring that cutting-edge technologies and sustainable farming practices reach even the most remote villages.

Distinguished dignitaries graced the workshop, including Dr PG Patil, Vice Chancellor of MPKV, who served as the chief guest. The event was further honoured by the presence of Dr Sanjay Bhave, Vice Chancellor of BSKKV; Dr Indra Mani, Vice Chancellor of VNMKV; Dr Sharad Gadakh, Vice Chancellor of PDKV; and Dr KB Kathiria, Vice Chancellor of AAU. Special guests included Dr Kaushik Banerjee, Director of NRCG; Dr YG Prasad, Director of CICR; Dr RA Marathe, Director of the National Research Centre on Pomegranate; Dr Manish Das from ICAR-DMAPR; Dr Dilip Ghosh, Director of the Central Citrus Research Institute; Dr Burman, ADG of ICAR; and Dr SK Roy, Director of ATARI Zone 8.