Pune: Hinjawadi Society Takes Legal Action Against Builder Over Defective Lift Incident

Hinjawadi Society Takes Legal Action Against Builder Over Defective Lift Incident | representative pic

Pune: In a concerning incident, flat owners of a society in Hinjawadi have taken a decisive step by lodging a direct complaint with the police against the builder for allowing the use of a defective lift without addressing repeated complaints about its condition. The incident comes in the wake of an accident in a Baner society on Thursday (July 27), which fortunately resulted in no injuries but has raised serious concerns about lift safety in residential complexes.

Case registered against three individuals and entities

The complainant, identified as Bharat Tatyaba Chaudhary, a 42-year-old resident of Bavdhan, filed the complaint with the Hinjewadi police station. As a result of this complaint, a case has been registered against three individuals and entities allegedly responsible for the elevator's maintenance and fitting. The accused parties are Prakash Pandurang Chavan, Anil Ramchandra Jadhav, and the Retech Company, which is responsible for handling elevator fitting and maintenance.

According to the police report, the incident occurred when the plaintiff's wife and another resident were inside the lift. Their intended destination was the seventh floor, but to their shock, the elevator abruptly ascended to the tenth floor. The elevator door then opened unexpectedly at the tenth floor. Fortunately, both occupants managed to exit the lift safely. However, the door failed to close, causing the lift to plummet to the ground floor.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in this incident. The Hinjawadi police have diligently registered the case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.