Pune: High intensity beam lights within 15 km radius from airport

High intensity beam lights within 15 km radius of the Pune airport have been banned by the joint commissioner of police in the city.

People will be banned from displaying the beam lights from 6pm to 6am starting from February 27 as it distracts pilots of fighter planes of Indian Air Force as well as other aircrafts.

"A person who violates the said orders shall be liable to punishment as per section 188 of IPC," the order stated.

The said order will be in place for two months and it comes against the backdrop of a demand raised by the officials of the India Air Force, who pointed out that the use of intense beam lights could lead accidents by blinding the pilot.

The area surrounding the Lohgaon Airport within 15 km radius are thus, prohibited to use the high intensity beam light.

The airport is busy throughout the day as the run way is used by both Air Force fighter jets and commercial fights. And the beam lights may distract pilots which can lead to plane crash claiming many innocent lives.