 Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Mundhwa; Check Out New Traffic Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Mundhwa; Check Out New Traffic Rules

Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Mundhwa; Check Out New Traffic Rules

According to the new regulations, heavy vehicles are prohibited from using the roads in Yerwada, Mundhwa, and Koregaon Park between 8am to 12pm and 4pm to 11pm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

In a recent development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayakumar Magar has temporarily imposed new traffic restrictions for the areas of Yerwada, Mundhwa, and Koregaon Park to alleviate traffic congestion.

According to the new regulations, heavy vehicles are prohibited from using the roads in Yerwada, Mundhwa, and Koregaon Park between 8am to 12pm and 4pm to 11pm.

This restriction applies to heavy vehicles travelling to and from Pune-Ahmednagar Road to Shastri Nagar Chowk and Ramwadi Chowk to Koregaon Park and Mundhwa via Aga Khan Bridge.

Heavy vehicles moving to and from the Koregaon Park area via South Main Road, North Main Road, and Burning Ghat Road to ABC Farmhouse Chowk in Kalyani Nagar and Mundhwa will also be restricted, as well as heavy vehicles travelling to and from Tadigutta Chowk towards North Main Road Koregaon Park.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Major Disaster Averted After Railway Staff On Routine Visit Spot Big Boulders On Track Near...

WATCH: Major Disaster Averted After Railway Staff On Routine Visit Spot Big Boulders On Track Near...

Pune Crime: Ambegaon Woman Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Online Job Scam

Pune Crime: Ambegaon Woman Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Online Job Scam

Pune: Yerwada Central Jail Inmates Sell 172 Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols, Generating Revenue Of Rs...

Pune: Yerwada Central Jail Inmates Sell 172 Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols, Generating Revenue Of Rs...

Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Mundhwa; Check Out New Traffic Rules

Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Mundhwa; Check Out New Traffic Rules

Pune Crime: Adulterated Liquor Worth ₹7.73 Lakh Seized In Daund, Three Arrested

Pune Crime: Adulterated Liquor Worth ₹7.73 Lakh Seized In Daund, Three Arrested