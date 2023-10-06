Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Mundhwa; Check Out New Traffic Rules

Representational Image | Pixabay

In a recent development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayakumar Magar has temporarily imposed new traffic restrictions for the areas of Yerwada, Mundhwa, and Koregaon Park to alleviate traffic congestion.

According to the new regulations, heavy vehicles are prohibited from using the roads in Yerwada, Mundhwa, and Koregaon Park between 8am to 12pm and 4pm to 11pm.

This restriction applies to heavy vehicles travelling to and from Pune-Ahmednagar Road to Shastri Nagar Chowk and Ramwadi Chowk to Koregaon Park and Mundhwa via Aga Khan Bridge.

Heavy vehicles moving to and from the Koregaon Park area via South Main Road, North Main Road, and Burning Ghat Road to ABC Farmhouse Chowk in Kalyani Nagar and Mundhwa will also be restricted, as well as heavy vehicles travelling to and from Tadigutta Chowk towards North Main Road Koregaon Park.