Pune: Heavy Rainfall In District And Parts Of Maharashtra From Monday

An alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 20 has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Pune district and some parts of the state. This comes as a much-needed relief, considering the scarce rainfall reported in the region, and it will contribute to increasing the water storage capacity in dams. Over the past few days, Pune has experienced a mix of sunny and cloudy weather, with occasional spells of light rainfall.

Simultaneously, a cyclonic circulation is projected to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 18. This weather system has led to the formation of a low-pressure area over northern Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand. The cyclonic circulation, extending to mid-tropospheric levels and tilting southwestwards with height, is expected to move in a west-northwestward direction across Jharkhand over the next two days.

The upcoming five-day weather forecast predicts significant rainfall activity across various regions of Maharashtra. On the first day, heavy rainfall is anticipated in isolated areas of Konkan-Goa, Marathwada, and the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra.

16 Jul:पुढील 4-5 दिवस मान्सून सक्रिय राहण्याची शक्यता असून कोकण व मध्य महाराष्ट्राच्या काही भागात मुसळधार ते अतिमुसळधार पाऊस पडेल

मोसमात पहिल्यांदाच मराठवाड्यातही मुसळधारचा इशारा.

आज कोकण व विदर्भात काही भागात मुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता.चंद्रपूरमध्ये जोरदार पाऊस

Must see IMD Updates pic.twitter.com/aupDR4jOMG — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 16, 2023

