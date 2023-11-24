Pune: Health Officials Booked In Rs 90 Lakh COVID-19 Scam | Representative image

In a recent revelation, a scam that transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic has come to light in Pune. A case has been filed against the former Health Chief of the Municipal Corporation, Dr. Ashish Bharti, along with Medical Officer Dr. Aruna Suryakant Tarde and Dr. Rishikesh Hanumant Gardi at Warje Malwadi Police Station. The charges are related to their alleged involvement in a scam amounting to Rs 80 to 90 lakhs during the Covid-19 period in 2021. The focus of this fraudulent activity was the Arvind Bartakke clinic in Warje. The details of the scam are now being investigated following its recent exposure.

Government documents manipulated

The complaint was lodged by Municipal Health Officer Satish Baburao Kolusare, a 42-year-old resident of Pimple Gurav, Navi Sangvi. According to the police, Dr. Ashish Bharti, Dr. Aruna Suryakant Tarde, and Dr. Rishikesh Hanumant Gardi collaborated in manipulating government documents. Fake documents were created to appear authentic and were then submitted to both the Maharashtra Government and the Pune Municipal Corporation.

These fraudulent documents resulted in false entries in the register of individuals undergoing Covid tests, all for the purpose of financial gain. The scheme involved deceptive practices, suggesting that the allocated testing kits for citizens were utilized, while in reality, they were allegedly sold to private laboratories and individuals. The ongoing investigation, led by Senior Police Inspector Jaitapurkar, indicates that approximately 80 to 90 lakh rupees were illicitly obtained through these actions.